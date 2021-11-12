Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth $390,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JOANN by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.