EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $64.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 8258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 25.8% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

