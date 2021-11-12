Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €600.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.

HYQ opened at €536.50 ($631.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €554.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €505.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €407.00 ($478.82) and a 12 month high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

