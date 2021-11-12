Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.39) Per Share

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.39) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,413,770 shares worth $19,788,891. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

