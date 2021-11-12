Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.99. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. Covestro has a 1 year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

