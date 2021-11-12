Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Grenke stock opened at €34.30 ($40.35) on Wednesday. Grenke has a one year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a one year high of €43.10 ($50.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

