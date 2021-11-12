Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.43 ($111.09).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €87.36 ($102.78) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. Daimler has a 1-year low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 1-year high of €88.24 ($103.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

