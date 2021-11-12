FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.79). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Invitae has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invitae by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

