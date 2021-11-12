Inotiv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $813.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

