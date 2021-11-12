FY2021 EPS Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

