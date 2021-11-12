Liquidia Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

