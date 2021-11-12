Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$225.67.

KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$169.95. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$210.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,907.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

