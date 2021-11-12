Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$225.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS opened at C$208.06 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$210.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,907.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$195.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.95.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$786,027.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.