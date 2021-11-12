TD Securities Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

IIP.UN opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

