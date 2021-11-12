ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,927.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,015.91. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

