Laurentian Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$16.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBG opened at C$13.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.79.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

