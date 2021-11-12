Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 11.5% Following Strong Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 505,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,253,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

