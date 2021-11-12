Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

SMFKY opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

