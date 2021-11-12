Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of KW opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 46.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

