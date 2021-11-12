ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 12.2% on Disappointing Earnings

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shares fell 12.2% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.86. 190,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,447,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

