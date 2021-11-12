FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

RIG opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

