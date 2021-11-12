TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.