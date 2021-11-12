TheStreet Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.63. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

