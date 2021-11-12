Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $367.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

