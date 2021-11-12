FY2021 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Decreased by Analyst

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth $9,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

