Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Jamf Call Options (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,617% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth about $13,625,000.

JAMF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

