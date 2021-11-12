Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Jamf Call Options (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,617% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.
In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.
JAMF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
