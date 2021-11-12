Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 13823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $38,964,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $5,888,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,257,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

