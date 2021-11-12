Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $29.48. Intapp shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,300,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

