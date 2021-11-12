Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.00. Oscar Health shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 19,466 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34).

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

