ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $215.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.