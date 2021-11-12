The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,867 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 911% compared to the average daily volume of 679 call options.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.