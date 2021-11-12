FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian upped their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

TSE:H opened at C$30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$18.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.59.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.