Investors Buy Large Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,786 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 1,533 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

