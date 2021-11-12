Comparing Mexus Gold US (MXSG) and The Competition

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.47 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 40.95

Mexus Gold US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mexus Gold US and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 793 3498 3772 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 48.16%. Given Mexus Gold US’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Mexus Gold US Competitors 184.62% -5.36% 0.93%

Summary

Mexus Gold US peers beat Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.