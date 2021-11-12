CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.32.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of DBM opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$627.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.