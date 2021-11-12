Laurentian Trims Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Target Price to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.39.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$654.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

