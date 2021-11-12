Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.33.

GOOS stock opened at C$61.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.97. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

