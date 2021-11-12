Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$741.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

