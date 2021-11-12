Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

