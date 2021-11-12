Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $193.32 million and $2.26 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.