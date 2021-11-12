Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Up 12.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.05. 18,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

