Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) a C$44.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.80.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$48.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$41.88 and a one year high of C$63.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion and a PE ratio of -91.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

