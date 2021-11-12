Cormark Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.85.

Shares of ARX opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.90. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.93%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

