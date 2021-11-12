The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€775.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($923.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of MC stock opened at €698.60 ($821.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €653.10 and a 200 day moving average of €654.72. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

