Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

