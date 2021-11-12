AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.79 ($31.51).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.67 ($30.20) on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.18.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

