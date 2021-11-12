Steve Wadey Purchases 55 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($197.61).

LON QQ opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.04.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.