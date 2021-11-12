Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €262.14 ($308.40).

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.60 ($218.35) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €193.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €206.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

