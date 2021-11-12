Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$469.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.35 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

