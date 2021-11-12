SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.20 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($162.27).

Simon Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Simon Smith purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.74 ($161.67).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.78. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.86 ($4.60). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

